PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Supporting Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters means music, food and fun for the whole family!

Little Neck Circle of the Kings Daughters

5th Annual Give A Shuck Oyster Roast

Sunday, October 27

4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Leaping Lizard Cafe -Shore Drive in VB

They’re also accepting new stuffed animal donations for the CHKD mobile ICU.

For more information or to get your tickets online, Visit LNCKD.org/Events

Connect on social media!