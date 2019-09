PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience was from the Girl Scouts of the Colonial Coast Council and they told us about their Raise Your Hand recruiting events this weekend.

Be Bold, Be Brave and Raise Your Hand!

Saturday, Sept. 28

Noon to 3 p.m.

Pembroke Mall – Virginia Beach

Sunday, Sept. 29

1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Newport News Main Library

To learn more about these events or to find a troop near you, visit GSCCC.org or connect on social media!