In The Audience: Every Drop Counts

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The season of giving also happens to be a season of need for blood supplies at local hospitals. The American Red Cross brought along a very special guest to show you the difference you can make with your life saving donation.

WAVY TV 10’s Every Drop Counts Blood Drive
Today Through December 28
Walk-in or Schedule an Appointment By Calling (800) Red Cross or visit Red Cross Blood.Org
Use Sponsor Code WAVY TV 10
Locations and times at The Hampton Roads Show.Com And WAVY.com

