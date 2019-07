PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta is marking a major milestone this fall, and invited you to attend their celebration. Chapter President Shauna Barringer also talked about the many initiatives this group is leading in the local community.

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority – Norfolk Alumnae Chapter

90th Anniversary Celebration

Saturday, September 21

Norfolk Waterside Mariott

Tickets on Eventbrite.

you can also visit NorfolkDST.org