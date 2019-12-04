In The Audience: CBN Christmas Village

Live Now
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – For the second year in a row, CBN and Regent University will transform the mall area into a fun and festive area the entire community can enjoy. Michael Stonecypher came by The Hampton Roads Show to talk about the displays, rides and vendors that organizers hope will bring Hampton Roads together over the next two weekends.

CBN Christmas Village
Thursday Through Saturday
December 5 – 7 And December 12 – 14
CBN & Regent University Mall
977 Centerville Turnpike
Virginia Beach
Free And Open To The Public!
For Hours And More Information, Visit CBN Christmas Village.Com

