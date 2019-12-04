In The Audience: CBN Christmas Village

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – For the second year in a row, CBN and Regent University will transform the mall area into a fun and festive area the entire community can enjoy. Michael Stonecypher came by The Hampton Roads Show to talk about the displays, rides and vendors that organizers hope will bring Hampton Roads together over the next two weekends.

CBN Christmas Village

Thursday Through Saturday

December 5 – 7 And December 12 – 14

CBN & Regent University Mall

977 Centerville Turnpike

Virginia Beach

Free And Open To The Public!

For Hours And More Information, Visit CBN Christmas Village.Com