PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — “Kelly’s Choice” is all about taking care of the people who are constantly meeting the needs of someone else. Founder Edwina Wilson and Actress Cee Cee Michaela shared the details of their upcoming gala to recognize and remind caregivers that they still must come first!

Kelly’s Choice 6th Annual Caregivers Recognition gala

Saturday at 4 p.m.

Hub 757 in Suffolk

Tickets are still available!

For more information, visit Kellys Choice Inc.org or call (252) 404-2192