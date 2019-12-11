In The Audience: Building Resilience In Communities

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – When a parent is incarcerated, children can sometimes feel like they are the ones being punished. Building Resilience in Communities (BRC) is working to make sure these kids don’t feel forgotten by their mothers and fathers and also their community.

Building Resilience in Communities
5th Annual “It Takes A Village” Toy Drive and Brunch
December 15 from Noon to 4 p.m. at Banister Nissan of Chesapeake
For more information, visit BRC INC.org or call (757) 598-4272 or connect on Facebook @BRC Virginia

