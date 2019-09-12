In The Audience: Build A Scarecrow Is Back!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Lisa Coleman, Executive Director of King’s Daughters and Mike Westphal from McDonald Garden Center are once again inviting families to add fall cheer to their yard, and smiles to the patients and staff of CHKD by supporting their efforts! The very popular “Make A Scarecrow” event is back for one weekend only!

24th Annual Make A Scarecrow, Make A Difference for CHKD
Saturday, September 21 and Sunday, September 22
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at McDonald Garden Center on Independence Boulevard in Virginia Beach.
Register in stores or online at McDonald Garden Center.com/events

