In The Audience: Bloom

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today was from Newport News Public Schools. Supervisor of Youth Development, Bridget Adams, joined us to talk about the Bloom Program and their Third Annual “More Than a Princess” Girls Empowerment Conference.

“MORE THAN A PRINCESS” Girls Empowerment Conference

Newport News Public Schools’ BLOOM program

March 21 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Woodside High School – Newport News

Registration begins on February 20th.. Visit Newport News Public Schools’ site for information or call Bridget Adams at (757) 283-7850