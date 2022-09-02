PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Meg Savell, the hiring manager for A-1 American Plumbing, Heating, and Cooling, stopped by The Hampton Roads Show to share details on their big hiring event for skilled trades in an in-demand industry.

A-1 American Plumbing, Heating, and Cooling

1620 Centerville Turnpike

Suite 113

Virginia Beach

A-1American.com

757-425-2400

In-person hiring event: September 6 from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by A-1 American Plumbing, Heating, and Cooling.