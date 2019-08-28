Improving Skin Quality

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – We’ve talked about how Fast Fit Body Sculpting could help you win the battle against that stubborn fat, but did you know that Fast Fit technology may be able to improve skin quality? Fast Fit consultant Bethany Strickland joined us with details and a great buy one, get one free offer.

Fast Fit Body Sculpting

Three locations in Hampton Roads

Parkview Shopping Center in Chesapeake,

Laskin Road at Hilltop in Virginia Beach and Jefferson Avenue in Newport News.

1-800 FAST FIT

FASTFITBODYSCULPTING.com

Facebook @FASTFITBODYSCULPTING

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Fast Fit Body Sculpting.