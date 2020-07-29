Improve the Look of Your Home Without Being Afraid to Look at the Bill!

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Kristie Prince Hale says 50 Floor not only offers their customers quality products but an efficient process that doesn’t create extra spending.

50 Floor
Kristie Prince Hale
July special — free installation!
Call (877) 50 Floor or (877) 503-5667.
50Floor.Com
Call now and use the promo code “Hampton Roads Show” and save $100.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by 50 Floor.

More From HRS!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***