PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Kristie Prince Hale says 50 Floor not only offers their customers quality products but an efficient process that doesn’t create extra spending.
50 Floor
Kristie Prince Hale
July special — free installation!
Call (877) 50 Floor or (877) 503-5667.
50Floor.Com
Call now and use the promo code “Hampton Roads Show” and save $100.
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by 50 Floor.
More From HRS!
- Improve the Look of Your Home Without Being Afraid to Look at the Bill!
- Treating the Signs of Aging
- Reck On the Road: Edenton Steamers
- The US Coast Guard Wants You To Stick With Safety
- How to plan the perfect ‘staycation’