PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Attention fans of the hit show on ‘TruTV, Unpractical Jokers, we have got a treat for you! James “Murr” Murray joined us on HRS to talk about his upcoming show!

Check him out at the Funny Bone this Thursday, December 9 at 7:30 p.m. and get tickets at vbfunnybone.com