Importance of Early Detection

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Prostate cancer often has no symptoms until the disease is advanced, and screening may help detect cancer early, when the chances of treatment success are high. There are two local in-person prostate cancer early detection events coming up and Dr. Charlie Hill joined us with the details.

Hampton Roads Prostate Health Forum
Coming up on
Saturday, February 19
Grove Church in Portsmouth
9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.


New Beach Grove Baptist Church in Newport News
1:00 PM – 4:00 p.m.
(757) 827-0488
hrprostatehealth.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Hampton Roads Prostate Health Forum.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

Trending Stories

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

HR Show on Twitter