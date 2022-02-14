Importance of Early Detection

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Prostate cancer often has no symptoms until the disease is advanced, and screening may help detect cancer early, when the chances of treatment success are high. There are two local in-person prostate cancer early detection events coming up and Dr. Charlie Hill joined us with the details.

Hampton Roads Prostate Health Forum

Coming up on

Saturday, February 19

Grove Church in Portsmouth

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.



New Beach Grove Baptist Church in Newport News

1:00 PM – 4:00 p.m.

(757) 827-0488

hrprostatehealth.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Hampton Roads Prostate Health Forum.