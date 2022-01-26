Importance of a Skincare Routine

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – There are lots of things we do on a daily basis, but is a skincare regime one of them? We’re talking more than just washing your face!

Skin Goals Local Owner, Hayley Atwood, joined us on the show to talk about why we should be making skincare a routine.

Skin Goals Local
920 South Battlefield Blvd, suite 101 in Chesapeake
give them a call at 757-302-4485
Find them online at SkinGoalsLocal.com
Find them on social media @skingoalslocal_va and @skingoalslocal_nc

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Skin Goals Local.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

Trending Stories

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

HR Show on Twitter