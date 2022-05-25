PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The PRA Group is much more then the global leader in acquiring and collecting non-performing loans. They work with their customers directly to develop affordable, flexible repayment plans working towards financial recovery.

They are also very involved in the Hampton Roads community.

PRA Group Executive Vice President Laura White joined us on HRS with more details and employment opportunities.

PRA Group

150 Corporate Blvd in Norfolk

pragroup.com

(757) 519-9300

You can find job information at

pragroup.com/careers

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by PRA Group.