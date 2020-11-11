PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Eight nights of Hannukah and twelve days of Christmas, but if you’d like to update your flooring before the holidays, there could be only one day of installation! Today Kristie Prince Hale talked about the products and process that makes 50 Floor reasonable in every way!
50 Floor With Kristie Prince Hale
November special — 60% Off
Call (877) 50-Floor or (877) 503-5667
Visit 50Floor.com
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by 50 Floor.
More From HRS!
- Catching Up with Law & Order: SVU!
- Food and Fun for the Holiday Season!
- Imagine ONE Day of Installation Before the Many Days of Entertaining
- COPD Study Needs Participants!
- Habitat For Humanity Builds Strong Communities!