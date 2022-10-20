PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – It is hard to imagine life without water for bathing, cooking, cleaning, and even enjoying an occasional beer. AskHRgreen.org has partnered with Hampton Roads Breweries to participate in the annual “Imagine a Day Without Water” awareness event today.

Laura Tworek and Seth Caddell joined us to address the importance of maintaining the water systems that brings a steady flow of water to our region.

