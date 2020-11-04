If You Can Dream It, You Can Do It!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – You may have a clear vision of your career end-goals, but Bryant & Stratton knows where you should begin! Director of Hampton Roads Campuses Jeff Thorud explains the many professional paths students can take, and the support that will keep them on track for success!

Bryant & Stratton College
Campuses in Hampton and Virginia Beach
Winter 2021 semester begins Wednesday, January 13
For information on registration, enrollment, Bobcat Athletics, and more —
Call (866) 873-6936 or visit BryantStratton.edu

