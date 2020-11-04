If You Can Dream It, You Can Do It!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – You may have a clear vision of your career end-goals, but Bryant & Stratton knows where you should begin! Director of Hampton Roads Campuses Jeff Thorud explains the many professional paths students can take, and the support that will keep them on track for success!

Bryant & Stratton College

Campuses in Hampton and Virginia Beach

Winter 2021 semester begins Wednesday, January 13

For information on registration, enrollment, Bobcat Athletics, and more —

Call (866) 873-6936 or visit BryantStratton.edu

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Bryant and Stratton

More From HRS!