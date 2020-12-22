If COVID Has Caused Bills To Back Up, Here’s Help From HRPDC

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Whether you became sick, had to care for a loved one, or lost your job because of the Covid Pandemic you could qualify for help with your water utility bill. Today Whitney Katchmark explained what is available for qualifying individuals and small businesses, and the important deadline to apply for funds! Visit HRUTILITYRELIEF.com or call (877) 391-5787

