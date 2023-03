PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – LaFrancis Painter and Malikah Harris gave us a preview of “ICONS: A Tribute Show” coming to the Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts. You can catch the show Saturday March 11th.

Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts

110 W. Finney Avenue in historic downtown Suffolk

757-923-2300

SuffolkCenter.org

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts.