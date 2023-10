PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — In his day job, Vince Zangardi helps run his family-owned golf course where the putting greens are pristine. But, in his free time, he’s all about cultivating his green thumb. He’s so passionate about gardening, he even wrote a children’s book about it! In this week’s I Am Hampton Roads, we head to Williamsburg to check out the “Zangarden,” and learn more about a mission to help people learn to love to grow their own food.