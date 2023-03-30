PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Hamilton’s National Tour is making a stop at Chrysler Hall in Norfolk through April 9th and, if you catch the show, keep an eye out for a familiar face! We caught up with actor Tyler Fauntleroy who developed a passion for performing as a child in Hampton Roads. Hear how he was able to break out of his shell and allow his talents to shine on the big stage in this week’s I Am Hampton Roads.
Be On The Hampton Roads Show
We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community. Click here for details.