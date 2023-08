PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Tina Boyer’s life has taken her coast to coast, from her roots in California, to a church leader in the Commonwealth. She’s a mother, a wife and a cancer survivor, and she’s showing that life doesn’t slow down when you hit retirement age. In this week’s I Am Hampton Roads, learn how Tina’s writing a new chapter, literally, as an author.

Her book, “Wednesday’s Child” can be found on Amazon.