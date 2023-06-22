PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – For Synnika Lofton, putting pen to paper to document his thoughts isn’t just his job, it’s his passion, and it’s a vital part of who he is. From standing in front of a class presenting a lecture as a literature professor to stepping up to the mic to perform beat poetry in front of an awed audience, Synnika sure has a way with words! He shares some with us in this week’s I am Hampton Roads.

Synnika has also written his first children’s book called “Swish! Nothin’ But Net”. It’s a poem inspired by the William’s School basketball team in Norfolk. He’ll be presenting the poem at the Central Branch of the Chesapeake Public Library Tuesday, July 25th at 10:30 a.m.