PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Morgan Brown is a Virginia Beach native and also one of the top dance fitness professionals in the world!

She’s just been awarded the title of Zumba’s Next Rising Presenter. Brown has been teaching dance fitness for eight years around the Hampton Roads area, but it was her virtual classes during the COVID pandemic that caught international attention.

She filmed her virtual classes in front of local Hampton Roads landmarks and inspired her participants with her positivity as well as her impressive dance moves!