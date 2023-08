PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — In August of 2021, Megan Buriak lost the love of her life, James “Jimmy” Buriak, in a Navy helicopter crash off the coast of San Diego, California. After the mishap, her heart called her to return to Virginia Beach, where she and her husband had met and hoped to build a life together. Learn more about how she’s honoring her husband’s legacy and how she and their son are living out their dreams in his honor: AWS1JamesBuriakFoundation.org.