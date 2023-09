PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Special Olympics is changing the lives of people with intellectual disabilities all over the world, encouraging athletes to get off the sidelines and into the game. It wouldn’t be possible without the efforts of coaches and volunteers. For one man in Virginia Beach, it’s been a journey that’s changed his life and helped his whole family shine. Meet Marcus Leggett, President of The Special Olympics Virginia Beach, in this week’s I Am Hampton Roads.