IAHR: Kevin Sary

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – His top hat is part of his top notch tour through Suffolk’s haunted history! Sometimes Kevin Sary will also put on hiking shoes, bird watching binoculars or a life jacket to suit the many ways he shows people around his hometown.

Legends of Main Street: A Suffolk Ghost Walk
Saturday October 24 at 7 p.m.
Go to Visit Suffolk VA.com/Calendar for tickets and information about all Suffolk tours.

