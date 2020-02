PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – There are only 219 certified genealogists in the world, and one of them calls Hampton Roads home! Kelly McMahon-Willette CG explains her passion for unlocking the secrets of the past.

Lecture: “Who’s Your Daddy: Using YDNA To Solve A Non-Paternal Event” Virginia Beach Genealogical Society Friday February 13 at 7 p.m. Myera Obendorf Central Library in Virginia Beach (757) 385-0150