PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Kamyrn Bonas won Pharrell Williams’ National Entrepreneur Contest “Summer of Innovation.”

Bonas thought outside the ‘box’ to develop a ‘Safety Box’ for the homeless – an innovation that’s vital to the time we are living in today and inspiration for all no matter your age.

You can support Kamryn’s new business by going to his website and purchasing his personally created t-shirt. He is also looking for sponsors.