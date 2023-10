PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — According to The American Cancer Society, colon cancer is the second most common cause of cancer deaths in the U.S., and the number of younger adults being diagnosed is growing. Gloucester native Judith Gail Williams received her diagnosis when she was just 40 years old, and continues to beat the odds. In this week’s I Am Hampton Roads, she shares an important message about advocating for your health and listening to your body.