PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Joan Sye has been working at the Child Development Center on Langley Air Force Base since 1995. As part of a military family herself, her job at the CDC allowed to her to be close to her child who attended school there. It’s also allowed her to connect with other military families who’s challenges and triumphs she understands on a personal level.
