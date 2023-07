PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — From being a collegiate athlete to now a member of the U.S. Navy, Herbert Steadman continues to raise the bar and prove that anything is possible. This was especially relevant when he competed on American Ninja Warrior recently, and delivered an impressive performance.

Steadman has another opportunity to advance to the next round on Monday, July 31.

Learn more about his journey in this week’s I Am Hampton Roads.