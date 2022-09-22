PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A graduate of Hampton University is taking her school spirit to the next level. Brooke Hart Jones had an idea to create a line of toys celebrating historically black colleges and universities with stories to inspire kids across the country. You can purchase a doll today at Walmart or Target.
