IAHR: Gloria Williams

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — We are going to introduce you to An Artist, a Storyteller, and a “Presence Advocate.”

She is someone who has overcome a life bound by insecurities, but now works to empower those who feel ‘unheard’, to give a voice to those who feel ‘muted’, and to help all find the courage to be bold.

Gloria Williams is a woman so humble yet so fierce. She holds three degrees, but her passion for community development and empowerment is what truly sets this individual apart from others.

Find more information about Gloria’s books and songs at IAmGloriaWilliams.com.