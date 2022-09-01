PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The East Coast Surfing Championships just wrapped up in Virginia Beach. It’s the oldest continuously running surf contest in the world, and for decades, one local man has been busy behind the scenes making it all happen. Now he’s gearing up for retirement. Meet George Alcaraz in this week’s I Am Hampton Roads.
