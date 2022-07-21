PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Dallas Mavericks Star and Portsmouth native, Dorian Finney-Smith talks about growing up in Hampton Roads and why he’ll never forget where he came from. Learn more about his upcoming black tie gala and how to support his mission to provide free basketball programs to area youth here.
Be On The Hampton Roads Show
We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community. Click here for details.