PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – In his 20’s, Davie Drummond Junior decided to start chasing a dream. He’d always been a creative person, but now, he wanted to take that creativity and channel it into a career as an actor. Here’s more on his story and how he’s encouraging others to dream big too in this week’s I Am Hampton Roads.
