PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Generations of children have gathered around Carolyn Miller for storytime at Tucker Library. On this National Read Across America Day, we introduce you to a woman who has dedicated decades to spreading a love of literature. You can read with Miller at the Richard A. Tucker Memorial Library. For more information about their hours and programs, visit their website here.
