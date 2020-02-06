Strike Up The Big Band For Valentine’s Day!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you want to celebrate Valentine’s Day the nostalgic way, mark your calendar for the Big Band Hangar Dance at the Military Aviation Museum. This throwback to the 1940’s celebration will include live music, dancing and of course the gorgeous backdrop of perfectly restored military aircraft from the Greatest Generation.

The Big Band Hangar Dance Saturday, February 15
Military Aviation Museum
1341 Princess Anne Road
Virginia Beach
Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Get your tickets at Big Band Hangar Dance.com or call (757) 721-7767
