PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – From teaching in the classroom to YouTube, Yasmine Charles is a rising culinary star!

After the culinary school she was teaching at in Virginia Beach shut down, she turned to YouTube to keep her lessons alive. She focuses on culinary concepts, food history, and nutrition education.



After just 3-months of making videos, she has a few hundred followers, and you can follow along too at ‘Yasmine’s Cooking Show.’