PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – For years, you’ve probably seen him perform as K’Bana Black, the lead singer of the Fuzz Band. Now, something much different for this performer.

With a passion for acting and entertaining, you will get to know new performer Vivian Deveraux Valentine. Find out more about Vivian in this week’s I Am Hampton Roads. See her perform Saturday, July 16 on the main stage at Zeiders American Dream Theater in Virginia Beach.