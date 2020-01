PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – This first year medical student is getting first rate experience in patient care by helping to staff the H.O.P.E.S clinic. It was the first all volunteer, student run clinic in the state, and the only free clinic in Norfolk. This important charitable arm of Eastern Virginia Medical School provides consistent care in a variety of disciplines.

Health Outreach Partnership of EVMS Students “HOPES” Norfolk Public Health Building 830 Southampton Boulevard (757) 446 – 0333