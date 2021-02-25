IAHR: Tiffany Rogers, ‘Mrs. Virginia’

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Believe it or not, this gorgeous and gregarious woman says she doesn’t like to be the center of attention! Then, Tiffany Rogers said she realized she could bring more attention to her causes and passions if she stepped out of her comfort zone and into the spotlight. Now she is the reigning “Mrs. Virginia,” and possibly the next “Mrs. America.”

To learn more visit TiffanyRogers.com.

