IAHR Thursday Throwback: Lisa Hartz

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — COVID-19 gives us a great opportunity to go back into the library to bring back stories that suddenly have more of a story to tell! This week, we go back to a cold and windy day where we found local writer and writing teacher Lisa Hartz outside the Norfolk City Jail. Her story proves that even a confined space, can be a creative space. Check out the Muse Writers Center and the Seven Cities Writers Project to learn more about how you can also write your way out of a stressful situation.

