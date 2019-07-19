IAHR: Sue Hoffmann

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – This week’s “I am Hampton Roads” stays busy tending to a very large flock of flowers! Sue Hoffmann was gifted a leaf by her grandmother, and from there her passion for African Violets grew, and grew! She is now a member of the National African Violent Association, as well as regional and local clubs. Her beautiful home is blooming with over one thousand precious plants.

Hampton Roads will host the Mid-Atlantic African Violet Society’s regional convention, show and sale November 8-9, 2019 at the Holiday Inn and Suites at 3900 Atlantic Avenue in Virginia Beach. Call (757) 428-1711 for more information.