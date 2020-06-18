IAHR: Stacie Walls

I Am Hampton Roads

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – As the CEO of Norfolk’s LGBT Life Center, Stacie Walls is incredibly proud of her staff and their mission. Cultural education, affirming health care, and safe housing are just some of the ways that Stacie and her team provide unwavering support, every day!

To learn more and support the LGBT Life Center, visit LGBTLifeCenter.org.

More From HRS!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***