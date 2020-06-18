PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – As the CEO of Norfolk’s LGBT Life Center, Stacie Walls is incredibly proud of her staff and their mission. Cultural education, affirming health care, and safe housing are just some of the ways that Stacie and her team provide unwavering support, every day!
To learn more and support the LGBT Life Center, visit LGBTLifeCenter.org.
More From HRS!
- Legal Matters: Don’t Wait to Seek Medical Care
- Active Living for the Rest of Your Life
- IAHR: Stacie Walls
- Take the Plexaderm Challenge
- Today’s Takeout: Southern Flair Pub House