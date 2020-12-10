IAHR: SSGT Jonathan Vanassche

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – USMC Staff Sergeant Jonathan Vanassche is on his second tour in Hampton Roads, but this is the first year he has served as the coordinator for the local “Toys For Tots” program. For many years though, the has volunteered in some capacity to make sure children experience joy over the holidays.
HRS Contests
Be On The Hampton Roads Show
Be On The Hampton Roads Show
We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community. Click here for details.