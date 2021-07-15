IAHR: Sabrina Wahid

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – This year educators around the globe were placed in challenging situations to teach students through a pandemic.

First-grade teacher Sabrina Wahid earned the title ‘Elementary Teacher of the Year’ and on top of that the high honor of representing every teacher within Norfolk Public Schools with ‘District-Wide Teacher of the Year.’

Find out the lengths she went to during the pandemic to make sure every student in her class had the supplies and tools they needed to succeed on today’s ‘I Am Hampton Roads’

